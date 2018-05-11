Swansea City: 'I think we've done our best' - Carlos Carvalhal

Carvalhal is out of contract at the end of the season but had been in talks to remain at the Liberty Stadium

Carlos Carvalhal says he and his staff have done all they can to keep Swansea City in the Premier League.

He will leave the club at the end of the season, but claimed he had not been told his fate while speaking to chairman Huw Jenkins on Friday.

Carvalhal said not "too many managers would have done better", and that the Swans would have been safe if he had been in charge for longer.

But he added that they need a "miracle" against Stoke on Sunday to stay up.

That will be the final game of the season for Swansea, and is virtually certain to spell the end of a Premier League stay that stretches back to 2011.

"In my conscience we tried to do the best," said Carvalhal.

"We tried to go with the limits of ourselves and with the players.

"The beginning of the season was really very bad. We must analyse the whole season with all the games.

"I think we did our best, me and my staff; we gave everything to the club.

"I don't believe too many managers would have done better than we did."

Armed with a bundle of statistics, the Portuguese told Friday's press conference: "In the last 17 games we scored 20 points.

"We did better than Huddersfield, Southampton, West Brom, Watford, Stoke City, Brighton and Leicester.

"We moved things in the club... everything was positive.

"We just have the feeling with the 20 points we achieved, with more games we would have achieved the necessary points to stay up."

Media playback is not supported on this device Alan Curtis on Swansea's imminent relegation

Keeping faith

Swansea's plight looks hopeless.

They are three points behind Southampton - who entertain champions Manchester City - and need a swing of 10 in goal difference to survive.

Carvalhal, who took over just after Christmas with the club stranded at the bottom of the table with 13 points, said: "That's not saying we are relegated, because we are not.

"But at this moment we are breathing really, really badly. Just a kind of miracle can keep us in the Premier - but we will do our part on Sunday.

"If Southampton were not playing Manchester City I would say it was impossible. But against Manchester City we never know what will happen.

"If you have 1% of a chance you must have 1% of faith. Do your best to try and win the game and we will see."

Carvalhal claimed he had spoken to chairman Huw Jenkins on Friday without being informed of his Liberty Stadium future.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss' contract means each side has an option to end it at the end of the season.

Swansea re-signed forward Andre Ayew from West Ham for a club-record fee of £18m

Although Carvalhal refused to answer speculation on his future, he made a spirited defence of his record at the helm.

He said a "decisive" factor in their demise had been an inability to strengthen as they wanted in the January transfer window - when Ghana striker Andre Ayew returned to the club from West Ham United and Wales midfielder Andy King joined on loan from Leicester City.

"The reality is nobody wanted to come here. The players we achieved were the players who wanted to come," said Carvalhal.

"All the others we tried to bring in said no because of the situation of the club."

Chairman Jenkins has previously said he will consider his position at the end of the season, although it is understood the American owners Stephen Kaplan and Jason Levien will exert no pressure on him to go.

Carvalhal will be hoping for a favour from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday

Need for change

But Carvalhal, who praised the fans for their "fantastic support," said Jenkins and the hierarchy are aware of the need to change the club.

"The last three years there were problems. The club understand there must be changes about the path," he said.

"The club will do this I am sure because the chairman is experienced.

"He knows about football and he knows something must be done.

"I am not saying that is in the recruitment, that is jot my job."

Carvalhal even suggested Jenkins might be the person to administer the required changes.

"The chairman is very experienced, he is a very clever person," he said.

"If he understands the mistakes the club did in the past, he is the person in the better position to try to correct the mistakes."