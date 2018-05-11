Erhun Oztumer: Walsall midfielder says he would like to leave Saddlers

Erhun Oztumer has scored 17 goals in 50 appearances for Walsall this season

Walsall midfielder Erhun Oztumer wants to leave the League One club when his contract ends in June.

Oztumer, 26, joined from Peterborough United in June 2016 and has made 95 appearances for the Saddlers.

"The club have made numerous attempts to extend Erhun Oztumer's contract over the last 12 months," a statement said.

"His representatives have expressed a desire to explore alternative options and, while the club remain open to negotiation, we respect that position."

Meanwhile, Flo Cuvelier, Simeon Jackson, Reece Flanagan, Will Shorrock and Milan Butterfield have all been released.

Dean Keates' side have also taken up the option to extend forward Amadou Bakayoko's contract for a year and midfielder Joe Edwards has been offered a new contract.