Ashley Hodson: Liverpool Ladies striker ruled out for up to a year with knee injury

Liverpool Ladies are fifth in the Women's Super League table

Liverpool Ladies striker Ashley Hodson has been ruled out for eight to 12 months after damaging her anterior cruciate ligament in training.

The 23-year-old, who has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season, will miss the start of next season as she recovers.

Manager Scott Rogers said: "We are all devastated for Ashley but she will return better and stronger."

"She will have the full support of everyone as she begins rehabilitation."

