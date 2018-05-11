Paul Wilkinson: Grimsby Town assistant manager leaves club

Paul Wilkinson had three games in caretaker charge of Grimsby in 2017-18, losing all three

Grimsby Town assistant manager Paul Wilkinson has left the club.

The 53-year-old former striker rejoined the Mariners in April 2017 as Russell Slade's number two and stayed in the position when he was replaced by Michael Jolley in March.

Jolley told the club website: "Paul has played an important role in helping us survive this season.

"He is a hard working and experienced football man and I am very grateful for his help in the last two months."