Jason Cummings: Rangers striker wants to make move permanent

Jason Cummings has scored six goals during his loan spell at Ibrox

Jason Cummings is keen to convince new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard that he is worth a permanent deal this summer.

The Nottingham Forest striker, 22, has scored six goals since joining the Ibrox outfit on loan in January. Gerrard takes over at Rangers in June.

"The new manager will definitely be watching and it will be up to him who he brings in," Cummings said before Sunday's trip to face Hibernian.

"As I say, I want to stay here so I'll have to do my best to impress him."

Cummings started his professional career at Hibs, scoring 69 times for the Easter Road men and helping them win the Scottish Cup in 2016.

Gerrard was named Rangers manager last week and will take over at the start of June

He moved to Forest in June 2017 for an undisclosed fee but found his game time limited at the City Ground, and he now has his heart set on staying north of the border.

"We've still not worked anything out but personally I want to stay," said Scotland cap Cummings. "I want to be here.

'It's been hard and frustrating'

"We've not started speaking about it yet to be honest and we've got a big game on Sunday so that's more of a concern for me as we look for the win and second place.

"I'm not too sure if Forest will want me back. I think they will be happy to sell me on. Hopefully, I can sign for Rangers.

"That will be up to Rangers, however. I love it up here. I did enjoy it at Forest, I just don't know if I've got a future down there.

"It's not really for me to talk about the [financial side]. That's up to Rangers and Forest to come to an agreement. I just hope they can."

Cummings has been forced to play second fiddle to main frontman Alfredo Morelos for much of his stint at Ibrox - and admits he felt like he never had the full backing of former boss Graeme Murty.

"It's been hard and frustrating for me but I'm definitely glad I've done it," he said. "It's been my best experience, playing for such a big club like Rangers.

Cummings believes he would have scored more goals for Rangers if he had started more games

"But it has been frustrating. With Murty I wasn't his first choice striker so he wasn't playing me. I'd only play one or two games then I'd only get to come off the bench for five or 10 minutes.

"But every time I've played I've tried my best. I think I've scored six goals but I've only started eight games. I had hoped to have a few more starts but it didn't happen.

"If I'd played more consistently it would have been different. I'd have been much more successful."