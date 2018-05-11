Raheem Sterling & Sergio Aguero: Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants duo to stay

Sterling and Aguero have helped Manchester City set a record top-flight points total in the league this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he wants forward Raheem Sterling to stay at the club for a "long time" and does not think striker Sergio Aguero will rejoin Atletico Madrid.

Sterling, 23, is prepared to delay talks on his contract, which runs out in 2020, until after the World Cup

Aguero, 29, joined City from Spanish side Atletico for a reported £38m in 2011 and has been linked with a return.

Guardiola said City could bring in "one or maybe two" players this summer.

Sterling has scored 23 goals in all competitions for the champions this season and is joint-fourth in the Premier League scoring list with 18.

He was touted as a makeweight in a prospective deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last summer.

"We all want him to stay as long as possible," Guardiola said. "The chairman and myself want him to stay a long time."

Aguero is City's all-time top scorer and their top scorer this season with 30 goals in all competitions but in the past he has reportedly felt he was being forced out of the club by Guardiola.

"I think [returning to Atletico] is not going to happen - my desire is it will not happen but I don't know," Guardiola said.

"Sergio will stay until he decides his time here is over."