Aldershot Town hand new deals to Jake Cole and Lewis Kinsella

Jake Cole played for Plymouth Argyle and Barnet in the Football League.

National League side Aldershot Town have handed new one-year contracts to goalkeeper Jake Cole and left-back Lewis Kinsella.

Cole, 32, and Kinsella, 23, will remain with the Shots until next summer.

They join midfielder Adam McDonnell and defender George Fowler in Gary Waddock's squad for next season.

Aldershot finished fifth in the National League but lost on penalties to Ebbsfleet United in the play-off eliminator after the game finished 1-1.

"I've really enjoyed my time here so far and thought I did well," said Kinsella.

"I've played 18 full 90 minutes in my time and that's massive for me, in my development.

"Playing every week is something that I wanted to do, and coming to Aldershot Town was the right decision."

Cole, meanwhile, will take his stay at the EBB Stadium into a third season.

The former Barnet and Plymouth Argyle keeper has made 62 appearances for the Hampshire club and won both Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards in 2016-17.