Cardiff City's Aron Gunnarsson named in Iceland's World Cup squad

Aron Gunnarsson was injured in the Championship match against Hull

Cardiff City midfielder Aron Gunnarsson has been named in Iceland's World Cup squad, despite missing the Championship promotion run-in through injury.

Gunnarsson suffered a knee injury on the penultimate weekend of the Bluebirds' season, which saw him undergo minor knee surgery in a bid to get him fit for Russia.

The 29-year-old is in talks with Cardiff over his future.

Gunnarsson current contract is due to expire in June, 2018.

It has been expected he will leave south Wales, although manager Neil Warnock has not ruled out coming to an agreement over a new deal.

Gunnarsson, who is Iceland's captain and has won 78 caps, has been selected for the 23-man squad who play friendlies against Norway and Ghana before their tournament begins against Argentina in Moscow on 16 June.

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson can make changes before the tournament deadline on 4 June.

Current Everton and former Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has also been named in the squad, despite having not featured since March because of his own knee injury.