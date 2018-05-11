Women's League Cup: Linfield, Derry City and Glens win quarter-finals

Linfield, Glentoran and Derry City win their Women's NIFL League Cup quarter-finals to join Cliftonville in the last four.

Linfield Ladies hammered Crusaders Strikers 7-0 at New Midgley Park and Glentoran put 12 unanswered goals past Portadown.

Derry City beat Sion Swifts 2-0 at the Brandywell to reach the semi-finals while Cliftonville were given a bye into the last four.