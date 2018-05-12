Real Madrid 6-0 Celta Vigo

Gareth Bale has now scored four goals in his past four games

Gareth Bale scored twice to boost his chances of starting in the Champions League final as Real Madrid thrashed Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Bale burst onto Luka Modric's pass to smash home a low opener and scored a fantastic second, cutting in from the right, nutmegging Jonny Castro and shooting from a difficult angle.

Isco, also hoping to earn a place for the Liverpool game, curled home a fantastic strike, Achraf Hakimi scored and Sergi Gomez slid in an own goal. Toni Kroos added a late sixth.

Wales forward Bale's Real career had looked in doubt earlier this month - but four goals in as many games, including against Barcelona last weekend, mean he could be in contention to start against the Reds in Kiev on Saturday, 26 May.

Cristiano Ronaldo was out again with injury, although he is expected to recover in time for the Champions League final, and captain Sergio Ramos was rested.

Right-back Dani Carvajal was also ruled out - although 19-year-old Hakimi's impressive performance, capped off with a goal from Karim Benzema's pass, means he could be an able replacement if needed.

The rout, in Real's final home game of the season, means they can still catch Atletico Madrid into second place on the final weekend.