Real Madrid 6-0 Celta Vigo
Gareth Bale scored twice to boost his chances of starting in the Champions League final as Real Madrid thrashed Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Bale burst onto Luka Modric's pass to smash home a low opener and scored a fantastic second, cutting in from the right, nutmegging Jonny Castro and shooting from a difficult angle.
Isco, also hoping to earn a place for the Liverpool game, curled home a fantastic strike, Achraf Hakimi scored and Sergi Gomez slid in an own goal. Toni Kroos added a late sixth.
Wales forward Bale's Real career had looked in doubt earlier this month - but four goals in as many games, including against Barcelona last weekend, mean he could be in contention to start against the Reds in Kiev on Saturday, 26 May.
Cristiano Ronaldo was out again with injury, although he is expected to recover in time for the Champions League final, and captain Sergio Ramos was rested.
Right-back Dani Carvajal was also ruled out - although 19-year-old Hakimi's impressive performance, capped off with a goal from Karim Benzema's pass, means he could be an able replacement if needed.
The rout, in Real's final home game of the season, means they can still catch Atletico Madrid into second place on the final weekend.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 19Hakimi
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forVázquezat 72'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forMayoralat 64'minutes
- 22IscoSubstituted forAsensioat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2MalloBooked at 84mins
- 24Roncaglia
- 20Gómez
- 19Castro Otto
- 18Wass
- 14Lobotka
- 16SánchezSubstituted forRadojaat 71'minutes
- 26MéndezSubstituted forIago Aspasat 81'minutes
- 7Gómez
- 9BoyéSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Fontàs
- 6Radoja
- 8Hernández
- 10Iago Aspas
- 13Blanco
- 15Mazán
- 22Cabral
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 56,474
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Celta de Vigo 0.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sergi Gómez.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.
Booking
Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hugo Mallo (Celta de Vigo).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas replaces Brais Méndez.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 6, Celta de Vigo 0. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Mayoral.
Attempt saved. Borja Mayoral (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Hand ball by Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).
Goal!
Own Goal by Sergi Gómez, Celta de Vigo. Real Madrid 5, Celta de Vigo 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Nemanja Radoja replaces Jozabed Sánchez.
Offside, Celta de Vigo. Daniel Wass tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Marcelo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Borja Mayoral replaces Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Isco is caught offside.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo).
Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jozabed Sánchez (Celta de Vigo).
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Hernández (Celta de Vigo).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Celta de Vigo 0. Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid 3, Celta de Vigo 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pablo Hernández replaces Lucas Boyé.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Celta de Vigo 0.