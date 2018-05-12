Hamburg relegated from Bundesliga as flares delay end of match

A minority of Hamburg fans acted angrily to the relegation, while others sang "We are Hamburg, you are not" to them

Hamburg were relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time as fans delayed the end of the match against Borussia Monchengladbach by throwing flares on to the pitch.

Despite winning their final game of the season 2-1, Hamburg were sent down by Wolfsburg's 4-1 home win over Cologne.

When relegation was confirmed, fans set off flares and police and security staff came on to the pitch.

The match was completed after a 10-minute delay at the Volksparkstadion.

Walls of police and security lined up at both ends of the pitch

Hamburg, who needed to win and for Wolfsburg to lose, had been the only team to play every season in the Bundesliga since its 1963 formation.

Aaron Hunt put them ahead with a penalty awarded by the video assistant referee for handball, before Josip Drmic equalised.

Lewis Holtby scored Hamburg's winner from 16 yards, while Bobby Wood was sent off.

Hamburg, who narrowly stayed up for the past four seasons, enjoyed a revival towards the end of the season under caretaker boss Christian Titz, winning four of his eight games.

They join Cologne in being relegated to the second tier, while Wolfsburg play Holstein Kiel in the promotion-relegation play-off.

Holstein Kiel were only promoted from the third tier in 2017 and were playing regional football in 2012-13.

Players waited for the chance to play the final seconds at the Volksparkstadion

Hamburg had a clock to mark almost 55 years in the Bundesliga