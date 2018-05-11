Arsenal suspend Under-23 coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman after complaints

Steve Gatting played for Arsenal, Brighton and Charlton between 1978 and 1993

Arsenal have suspended Under-23s coaches Steve Gatting and Carl Laraman following complaints of bullying from some players.

It is understood the complaints have come from members of the U23 squad.

Gatting is Arsenal's U23s head coach and played for the club 76 times from 1977 to 1981. Laraman is his assistant.

"We have suspended two coaches and launched an investigation following complaints from some players," a club spokesman said.

"These are private matters and we will not discuss any further detail."

Both men are yet to comment on the suspension.