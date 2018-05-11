Colchester United: Tom Lapslie and Brennan Dickenson deals extended

Tom Lapslie made 31 appearances in the 2017-18 campaign

Midfielders Brennan Dickenson and Tom Lapslie will stay at Colchester United next season after the club took up an option to extend their contracts.

Winger Dickenson, 25, made only seven League Two appearances last season after having surgery on a knee injury.

Academy product Lapslie, 22, has played 95 times for the U's since making his debut in January 2015.

"He has taken to first team football so comfortably in the past few years," said director of football Tony Humes.

On former Gillingham player Dickenson, Humes told the club website: "We all saw what he brings to the table - goals, assists and threat in the final third, and we all want to see that again in the coming campaign."