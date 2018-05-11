Swansea City legend Leon Britton says his body told him it was time to hang up his boots.

The 35-year-old has made 536 appearances for the Swans, and is hoping to pull on the shirt one final time at home against Stoke on Sunday.

He said it was an “emotional day” announcing his retirement, but it was something he had thought about all season after a spell of niggling injuries.

Britton, who has been a player, coach and caretaker manager with the Swans, will stay on as a club ambassador.