Scott Brown: Celtic captain reveals desire to manage club once he retires

Celtic captain Scott Brown has told BBC Scotland he wants to one day manage the Premiership club.

Brown, who will turn 34 in the summer, has been at Celtic for 11 seasons and would welcome the opportunity once his playing career draws to a close.

"Who wouldn't? Everyone would love this job: every fan, every manager - especially in Scotland," he said.

"I'm not one to just sit about and chill, enjoy life playing golf. For me, I'm going to go into coaching."

Brown is aiming to help guide Celtic to a second consecutive domestic treble, with a Scottish Cup final against Motherwell to be negotiated a week on Saturday.

'A lot of managers have left with grey hair'

While stating that he feels as fit as he has ever been in his playing career, Brown has considered what he will do following retirement.

"I had the chance through Celtic to go and help coach the U-20s with Stevie Frail and Tommy McIntyre at the time - and I jumped at the opportunity," he said.

"I was doing my B-licence so it was a great for me to help push through that. I really loved it but it was just too much hard work doing that as well as coaching during the day; going to games at night, training during the day and then trying to focus on games on Saturdays and Sundays. I think the balance was just too much for me."

Scott Brown believes Brendan Rodgers is relishing his time at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers, who secured a domestic treble in his first season in Scottish football and is aiming to repeat that feat, has impressed Brown.

"As you see, we got a top quality manager from down in England [Rodgers] that almost won the Premier League with Liverpool," the midfielder said.

"He wanted to come here so, it shows you the pull this club has got.

"I've seen a lot of managers come here [Celtic] and leave with grey hair. I've also seen managers love the job and I think Brendan is the perfect one for that and he seems to be thriving off it, coming up to Glasgow and just enjoying life and management - although maybe not enjoying the weather as much as down the road. It's that love for the club and the desire to want it to do well - I've got that."

Celtic close their Premiership campaign at home to Aberdeen on Sunday ahead of their Scottish Cup final appearance the following weekend.