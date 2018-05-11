Marcus Olsson: Derby County defender set to miss nine months with knee injury
- From the section Derby
Derby County defender Marcus Olsson will be out until next year after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
The 29-year-old left-back will have surgery after suffering the injury in the Rams' win over Barnsley on Sunday.
He made 15 Championship appearances this term to help Derby reach the play-offs, where they face Fulham.
"It's a very bad injury and he's probably going to be out for about nine months," Rams boss Gary Rowett said.
He told Sky Sports: "We're very disappointed with that and it's sad for him."