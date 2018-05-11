Marcus Olsson: Derby County defender set to miss nine months with knee injury

Marcus Olsson (left) has played 67 times for Derby since joining from Blackburn in 2016

Derby County defender Marcus Olsson will be out until next year after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 29-year-old left-back will have surgery after suffering the injury in the Rams' win over Barnsley on Sunday.

He made 15 Championship appearances this term to help Derby reach the play-offs, where they face Fulham.

"It's a very bad injury and he's probably going to be out for about nine months," Rams boss Gary Rowett said.

He told Sky Sports: "We're very disappointed with that and it's sad for him."