Celtic v Motherwell

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to replace deputy Scott Bain on Saturday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC One Scotland; listen on BBC Radio Scotland & 5live sports extra; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon is fit for Saturday's Scottish Cup final with Motherwell after missing three matches with a knee complaint.

Defender Jack Hendry is cup-tied for the holders, while Odsonne Edouard, Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes are injured.

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley returned to training this week after damaging his foot in December.

Midfielder Andy Rose has recovered from a broken collarbone but now has a calf strain worry.

James Scott is also a doubt with a broken toe, but George Newell, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer definitely miss the big day and on-loan striker Nadir Ciftci cannot face his parent club.

Celtic, who have lifted the cup a record 37 times, are aiming for an unprecedented back-to-back clean sweep of domestic trophies.

Motherwell have won the Scottish Cup twice before, their most recent success coming in 1991.

The teams have already met at Hampden this season, with Celtic prevailing 2-0 in November's League Cup final.

Both league meetings at Fir Park were drawn, with Celtic winning their solitary home fixture 5-1.

Previous Scottish Cup finals

1931 - Motherwell 2-2 Celtic, Celtic won replay 4-2

1933 - Motherwell 0-1 Celtic

1951 - Celtic 1-0 Motherwell

2011 - Celtic 3-0 Motherwell

What the managers said

Managers Brendan Rodgers and Stephen Robinson will go head to head at Hampden

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson: "There are no expectations on us apart from within our dressing room. Everyone expects Celtic to win but we have different ideas.

"We have created a real belief that we can do something special this season.

"I don't think there's any point turning up if you don't believe you can win. We're certainly not turning up to make up the numbers."

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers: "You hear lots of talk around these games, saying it is the team that wants it more.

"Finals are about a wee bit more than that. Everyone wants to win but you have to have that emotional control in order to play football.

"You have to be physical, you've got to compete but you have to be able to play your game and that is something that the players have done here very well, in all the semi-finals and finals that they have played."