Dergview hold play-off advantage over Queen's

Dergview will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the Championship play-off against Queen's University.

Adam Dougherty scored an early goal for the away team who are trying to retain their place in Northern Ireland's second tier.

Dergview boss Peter Allen felt his side should had added to their lead while Peter Thompson says his promotion-chasing Queen's are very much in contention for the 15 May second leg.

Dergview hold play-off advantage over Queen's

  From the section Irish
