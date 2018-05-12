Muratti Vase: Jersey beat Guernsey 1-0 to win 2018 inter-island football title

Jersey reclaimed the Muratti Vase after losing 2-1 in Guernsey last year

Jersey reclaimed the Muratti Vase after beating Guernsey 1-0 at Springfield.

Guernsey boss Chris Tardif became the first player-manager in the history of the inter-island fixture.

But the keeper's 14th-minute foul on Calvin Weir in the box saw Jack Cannon put Jersey ahead from the penalty spot in what was the game's decisive moment.

Paris Pereira wasted Guernsey's best chance in the first half but Jersey were comfortable for long periods of the game to claim their 55th Muratti.

Jersey had to play the final six minutes of stoppage time with 10 men after substitute Jay Reid was given a straight red card after a nasty challenge.

Jack Cannon's penalty gave Jersey an early lead in his 19th cap for Jersey in inter-island matches

The victory was a first Muratti win for Jersey manager Martin Cassidy, having succeeded former Aston Villa manager Brian Little as island boss last season.

"I'm pleased for the players, we put a lot of time and effort in and when you don't win it's a horrible feeling," Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We didn't like it last year, and I thought this year's game was a lot better - Guernsey came out and tried to play.

"We dominated the first half and then they showed their fitness a bit more than us, but we were still dangerous on the counter attack and on another day we could have scored some more goals.

"I think 1-0 is a fair result for us."