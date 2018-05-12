Dundee 0-1 Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald lauds goalscorer Kris Doolan

Alan Archibald's Partick Thistle face a play-off with Livingston to determine their fate

Manager Alan Archibald hailed the impact of Kris Doolan after the striker came off the bench to score the winning goal in a 1-0 triumph over Dundee.

The win ensured Partick Thistle finished 11th in the Scottish Premiership, avoiding automatic relegation.

They now face a two-legged play-off final against Livingston, with a place in next season's top flight at stake.

"We needed that impact from the bench," Archibald said.

"I know that sounds bizarre, because I get pelters when I don't play [Kris Doolan], because he's such a hero here, rightly so.

"I just thought we needed that impact and the game would open up."

Thistle knew victory would guarantee they ended the season second-bottom of the table, but that a draw, or defeat, would give Ross County the chance to climb above them by beating St Johnstone.

Doolan clipped home his 114th Partick Thistle goal - a crucial blow for the Jags

County upped the ante by taking an early lead in Perth, but Doolan's 114th Thistle goal was enough to earn the Jags three precious points, with the Highlanders ultimately held to a draw.

"I have scored in some big games over the years, but to score that goal, coming off the bench, makes it even more special," said 31-year-old Doolan.

"We were aware of the Ross County score and we knew coming here today we had to win the game and take care of business ourselves.

"I was disappointed not to start such a big game. It's the kind of game I usually thrive in. But it's all about dealing with it - man up, move on, and don't take anything personally, because it's all about the team."

Thistle and Livi met 10 months ago in the group stage of the Scottish League Cup, with the Lions winning on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Archibald believes heading into the Premiership play-off final with momentum on their side will be important.

"We know what we're going to face," the Jags boss said. "The players have all seen them first hand.

"People say they're aggressive, but they've got good footballers in their side and we'll give them the utmost respect. We wanted to make sure we went into the game on the front foot, with a good victory."

Dundee manager Neil McCann described his team's final-day performance as "poor", and admits there is much to be improved upon as the Dark Blues finished ninth.

"Disappointing season in terms of our league position," McCann said. "Pleasing in terms of we put a lot of work in behind the scenes to put us in a better position next season.

McCann cut a frustrated figure in the home technical area

"But you always look at progression in terms of the first team and we shouldn't be happy with our league position.

"I wanted more, I set them targets to get more, and we've been too inconsistent. There have been real highs but big lows and we need to find a level of consistency that allows us to be more solid throughout the season and gain a better league position.

"A lot of the work in how I want to play has been bedded in, but there's a lot more to be done in he summer."