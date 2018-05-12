German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin2RB Leipzig6

Ademola Lookman scores in final RB Leipzig game

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman has started seven Bundesliga games and scored five goals, assisting another four

Ademola Lookman finished his RB Leipzig loan spell with his fifth Bundesliga goal in 11 games, but they missed out on a Champions League place.

The England Under-21 winger - on loan from Everton - cut in from the left before smashing in a low shot in a 6-2 win at Hertha Berlin.

He then assisted two Jean-Kevin Augustin goals before being replaced in the 62nd minute.

Leipzig are interested in signing 20-year-old Lookman permanently.

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund took the final two Champions League places on goal difference from Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoffenheim, who qualify for Europe's top tournament for the first time, beat Dortmund 3-1 to overtake them into third place.

Dortmund boss Peter Stoger, who only signed a short-term contract when he took over in December, announced he will leave the club after the game.

In the 90th minute, Leverkusen were only one goal behind Dortmund in the table, but they conceded twice in injury time in a 3-2 win over Hannover.

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2PekaríkSubstituted forSchieberat 58'minutes
  • 4Rekik
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 21Plattenhardt
  • 11Leckie
  • 28LustenbergerBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSkjelbredat 67'minutes
  • 6Darida
  • 8Kalou
  • 19Ibisevic
  • 27SelkeSubstituted forMittelstädtat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kraft
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 5Stark
  • 7Esswein
  • 10Duda
  • 16Schieber
  • 17Mittelstädt

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 27Laimer
  • 6Konaté
  • 5Upamecano
  • 16Klostermann
  • 44Kampl
  • 31Demme
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forIlsankerat 76'minutes
  • 18LookmanBooked at 37minsSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 62'minutes
  • 29Augustin
  • 11WernerSubstituted forPoulsenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 4Orban
  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 24Kaiser
  • 28Mvogo
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
60,502

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 6.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 6.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Maximilian Mittelstädt replaces Davie Selke.

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 6. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Rune Jarstein.

Attempt saved. Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Kampl.

Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Timo Werner.

Foul by Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin).

Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Bruma (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Demme.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Stefan Ilsanker replaces Naby Keita because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.

Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Kévin Augustin.

Hand ball by Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin).

Attempt saved. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Davie Selke.

Offside, RB Leipzig. Péter Gulácsi tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).

Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Per Skjelbred replaces Fabian Lustenberger.

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Julian Schieber (Hertha Berlin).

Goal!

Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 5. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Marvin Plattenhardt with a cross.

Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Bruma replaces Ademola Lookman.

Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).

Ademola Lookman (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Julian Schieber replaces Peter Pekarík.

Attempt missed. Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th May 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34273492286484
2Schalke34189753371663
3Hoffenheim341510966481855
4B Dortmund341510964471755
5B Leverkusen341510958441455
6RB Leipzig34158115753453
7Stuttgart34156133636051
8Frankfurt34147134545049
9B Mgladbach34138134752-547
10Hertha Berlin341013114346-343
11Werder Bremen341012123740-342
12Augsburg341011134346-341
13Hannover34109154454-1039
14Mainz3499163852-1436
15Freiburg34812143256-2436
16Wolfsburg34615133648-1233
17Hamburg3487192953-2431
18Köln3457223570-3522
View full German Bundesliga table

