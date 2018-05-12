BBC Sport - Cliftonville in Europe after 3-2 win over Glentoran

Cliftonville in Europe after 3-2 win over Glentoran

  • From the section Irish

Cliftonville beat Glentoran 3-2 at Solitude in the match to decide who plays in next season's Europa League.

Two goals by Rory Donnelly put the hosts two up but the Glens fought back to equalise through a Robbie McDaid goal and Curtis Allen penalty.

Joe Gormley struck the late winner to put Cliftonville into the 19 June draw for the Europa League's first qualifying round.

Top videos

Video

Cliftonville in Europe after 3-2 win over Glentoran

  • From the section Irish
Video

Alexander-Arnold's 'unbelievable journey'

Video

Rooney hasn't asked to leave - Allardyce

Video

The time Given hid two dead fish in Delph's car...

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mourinho

Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Video

The verdict on West Ham’s stadium move

Video

Zaha is happy at Palace - Hodgson

Top Stories