Ivorian Joris Gnagnon hints at France switch

Joris Gnagnon, a former France Under-20 player, switched his allegiance to Ivory Coast last year.

Former France under-20 star, Joris Gnagnon, has not ruled out playing for the European country at senior level despite switching allegiance to Ivory Coast last year.

Back in October, the 21-year-old committed his future to the Elephants and was in the squad for Ivory Coast's trip to Mali in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The defender, who plays for French side Rennes, was cleared by Fifa to play for the country of his parents and was an unused substitute in Bamako.

"No, my choice to play for Ivory Coast is not definitive," Gnagnon was quoted as saying by French daily Ouest-France.

"Everything is very clear, open and precise, I already know what will happen to me, I give it time.

"There are reasons why I did not play or returned home a lot earlier than expected.

"If the coach invites me, I will be available."

Last year, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced his switch to play for Ivory Coast, despite having represented France at Under-20 level.

According to Fifa regulations, players who have represented one country at junior level can play for another at senior level if they meet the qualifying stipulations and submit a written request to the world governing body.

Gnagnon has made 34 league appearances for Rennes this season, scoring twice.