Real Sociedad 3-2 Leganes

From the section

Mikel Oyarzabal, like Xabi Prieto a Real Sociedad youth product, scored the opener

Real Sociedad wore shirts with the face of retiring club legend Xabi Prieto as their crest as they beat Leganes 3-2 in their final home game of the season.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who has spent his whole career with the club, was a late substitute in his 531st appearance for the Basque club.

Carlos Martinez, 32, is also leaving La Real - his only club - this summer.

They play La Liga champions Barcelona at the Nou Camp next Sunday, the final day of the season.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Sergio Canales gave them a 2-0 lead, but Diego Rico and Miguel Angel Guerrero levelled the score before Willian Jose's winner.