Paris St-Germain 0-2 Rennes

There was a presentation for Thiago Motta, who is expected to coach the PSG under-19s next season

Treble winners Paris St-Germain suffered their first home Ligue 1 defeat in 42 games as they lost to Rennes.

It was retiring PSG midfielder Thiago Motta's - and departing manager Unai Emery's - final game at the Parc des Princes.

Angel di Maria hit the bar for PSG before Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes ahead with a penalty.

Adrien Hunou scored another as Rennes secured a Europa League place.

PSG won the French Cup to complete the domestic treble on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Les Herbiers, who have since been relegated to the fourth division.

PSG's last home defeat in Ligue 1 was on 20 March 2016, against Monaco.

Lyon missed the chance to guarantee a Champions League place as they conceded two late goals to lose 3-2 at Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, Fabinho's injury-time winner for Monaco against Saint-Etienne has almost booked their spot in Europe's top competition.