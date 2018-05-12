Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2.
Paris St-Germain 0-2 Rennes
-
- From the section European Football
Treble winners Paris St-Germain suffered their first home Ligue 1 defeat in 42 games as they lost to Rennes.
It was retiring PSG midfielder Thiago Motta's - and departing manager Unai Emery's - final game at the Parc des Princes.
Angel di Maria hit the bar for PSG before Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes ahead with a penalty.
Adrien Hunou scored another as Rennes secured a Europa League place.
PSG won the French Cup to complete the domestic treble on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Les Herbiers, who have since been relegated to the fourth division.
PSG's last home defeat in Ligue 1 was on 20 March 2016, against Monaco.
Lyon missed the chance to guarantee a Champions League place as they conceded two late goals to lose 3-2 at Strasbourg.
Meanwhile, Fabinho's injury-time winner for Monaco against Saint-Etienne has almost booked their spot in Europe's top competition.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Trapp
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 48mins
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 19DiarraSubstituted forRabiotat 62'minutes
- 8MottaSubstituted forPastoreat 77'minutes
- 18Lo Celso
- 11Di María
- 29Mbappé
- 24NkunkuSubstituted forDraxlerat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Areola
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- 33Rimane
- 37Weah
Rennes
- 40Koubek
- 27TraoréSubstituted forSarrat 74'minutes
- 26Gelin
- 5Gnagnon
- 15Bensebaini
- 10PrcicSubstituted forMaouassaat 90+1'minutes
- 2Zeffane
- 21André
- 12Lea Siliki
- 14Bourigeaud
- 23Hunou
Substitutes
- 1Diallo
- 4Sitoe
- 7Sarr
- 17Maouassa
- 28Gourcuff
- 29Danzé
- 33Lauriente
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes).
Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faitout Maouassa (Rennes).
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Faitout Maouassa replaces Sanjin Prcic.
Foul by Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain).
Joris Gnagnon (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sanjin Prcic (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrien Hunou.
Attempt saved. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Sanjin Prcic.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jeremy Gelin.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier tries a through ball, but Presnel Kimpembe is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mehdi Zeffane.
Attempt saved. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yuri.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismaila Sarr (Rennes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Thiago Motta.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Ismaila Sarr replaces Hamari Traoré.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Rennes 2. Adrien Hunou (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeremy Gelin.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes).
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Hunou (Rennes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Lass Diarra.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Christopher Nkunku.
Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sanjin Prcic.
Attempt blocked. Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Gelin.
Foul by Lass Diarra (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.