Women's Super League 1
Man City Women0Everton Ladies0

Manchester City Women v Everton Ladies

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 1Bardsley
  • 2Jans
  • 6Houghton
  • 5BeattieBooked at 12mins
  • 23McManus
  • 8Scott
  • 24Walsh
  • 17Parris
  • 12Stanway
  • 7Lawley
  • 22Emslie

Substitutes

  • 4Middag
  • 10Nadim
  • 11Christiansen
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Ross
  • 18Toone
  • 26Roebuck

Everton Ladies

  • 1Levell
  • 26Bryson
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 5Worm
  • 8Brett
  • 14Munsterman
  • 15Hinds
  • 21Green
  • 3Turner
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes

  • 28Hughes
  • 30Doyle
  • 31Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamEverton Ladies
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Booking

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women).

Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).

Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18125141122941
2Man City Women18113448173136
3Arsenal Women18105332171535
4Reading Women18104440172334
5Liverpool Ladies1810172924531
6B'ham City Ladies1892729181129
7Bristol City Women1852111241-2917
8Everton Ladies1843111927-815
9Sunderland Ladies1842121339-2614
10Yeovil Town Ladies180315152-513
View full Women's Super League 1 table

