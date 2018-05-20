Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Manchester City Women v Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 1Bardsley
- 2Jans
- 6Houghton
- 5BeattieBooked at 12mins
- 23McManus
- 8Scott
- 24Walsh
- 17Parris
- 12Stanway
- 7Lawley
- 22Emslie
Substitutes
- 4Middag
- 10Nadim
- 11Christiansen
- 14Morgan
- 16Ross
- 18Toone
- 26Roebuck
Everton Ladies
- 1Levell
- 26Bryson
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 5Worm
- 8Brett
- 14Munsterman
- 15Hinds
- 21Green
- 3Turner
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 28Hughes
- 30Doyle
- 31Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City Women).
Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jill Scott (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Siri Worm (Everton Ladies).
Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.