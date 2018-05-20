Women's Super League 1
Bristol City Women0Arsenal Women0

Bristol City Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

  • 22Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 21Turner
  • 4Matthews
  • 20Biesmans
  • 7Arthur
  • 10Fergusson
  • 8Humphrey
  • 11Hemp
  • 29Farrow

Substitutes

  • 5Brown
  • 9Daniels
  • 12Allen
  • 13Watson
  • 14Palmer
  • 16Estcourt
  • 18Wilson

Arsenal Women

  • 13Moorhouse
  • 18Evans
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 3Mitchell
  • 8Nobbs
  • 20Janssen
  • 10Little
  • 23Mead
  • 9Carter
  • 7van de Donk

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 15McCabe
  • 28Ngunga
  • 29Cooke
Referee:
Dale Wootton

Live Text

Julie Biesmans (Bristol City WFC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kim Little (Arsenal Women).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18125141122941
2Man City Women18113448173136
3Arsenal Women18105332171535
4Reading Women18104440172334
5Liverpool Ladies1810172924531
6B'ham City Ladies1892729181129
7Bristol City Women1852111241-2917
8Everton Ladies1843111927-815
9Sunderland Ladies1842121339-2614
10Yeovil Town Ladies180315152-513
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport