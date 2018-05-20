Women's Super League 1
B'ham City Ladies0Reading Women1

Birmingham City Ladies v Reading Women

Line-ups

B'ham City Ladies

  • 30Berger
  • 4Carter
  • 8Mayling
  • 25Mannion
  • 6Harrop
  • 26Ladd
  • 13Ewers
  • 15Wellings
  • 17Williams
  • 14Follis
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 7Ayisi
  • 12Stringer
  • 18Scofield
  • 19Westwood
  • 20Cusack
  • 27Quinn
  • 29Hampton

Reading Women

  • 21Moloney
  • 2Jane
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Potter
  • 20Harding
  • 7Furness
  • 4Williams
  • 8Allen
  • 10Bruton
  • 19Chaplen
  • 23Rowe

Substitutes

  • 1Earps
  • 9Linnett
  • 11Fletcher
  • 15Green
  • 38Harries
  • 39Reynolds
Referee:
Declan Bourne

Live Text

Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 1. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Remi Allen following a fast break.

Foul by Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).

Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18125141132841
2Man City Women18113448173136
3Arsenal Women18105332171535
4Reading Women18104440172334
5Liverpool Ladies1810173024631
6B'ham City Ladies1892729181129
7Bristol City Women1852111241-2917
8Everton Ladies1843111927-815
9Sunderland Ladies1842121339-2614
10Yeovil Town Ladies180315152-513
