Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liverpool Ladies v Chelsea Ladies
Line-ups
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 44Murray
- 5Bonner
- 2Turner
- 3Harris
- 6Ingle
- 17Charles
- 10Weir
- 9Clarke
- 22Greenwood
- 7Longhurst
Substitutes
- 8Coombs
- 18Johnson
- 19Rodgers
- 20Babajide
- 23Flaherty
Chelsea Ladies
- 28Telford
- 4Bright
- 2Thorisdottir
- 16Eriksson
- 7Davison
- 17Chapman
- 18Mjelde
- 11Rafferty
- 22Cuthbert
- 9Aluko
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Lindahl
- 3Blundell
- 10Ji
- 20Andersson
- 23Bachmann
- 24Spence
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Live Text
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).
Attempt missed. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Ladies 1, Chelsea Ladies 0. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
