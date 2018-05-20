Women's Super League 1
Liverpool Ladies1Chelsea Ladies0

Liverpool Ladies v Chelsea Ladies

Line-ups

Liverpool Ladies

  • 1Chamberlain
  • 44Murray
  • 5Bonner
  • 2Turner
  • 3Harris
  • 6Ingle
  • 17Charles
  • 10Weir
  • 9Clarke
  • 22Greenwood
  • 7Longhurst

Substitutes

  • 8Coombs
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Rodgers
  • 20Babajide
  • 23Flaherty

Chelsea Ladies

  • 28Telford
  • 4Bright
  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 16Eriksson
  • 7Davison
  • 17Chapman
  • 18Mjelde
  • 11Rafferty
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 9Aluko
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Lindahl
  • 3Blundell
  • 10Ji
  • 20Andersson
  • 23Bachmann
  • 24Spence
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Live Text

Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).

Attempt missed. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool Ladies 1, Chelsea Ladies 0. Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18125141122941
2Man City Women18113448173136
3Arsenal Women18105332171535
4Reading Women1895439172232
5Liverpool Ladies1810172924531
6B'ham City Ladies1893629171230
7Bristol City Women1852111241-2917
8Everton Ladies1843111927-815
9Sunderland Ladies1842121339-2614
10Yeovil Town Ladies180315152-513
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport