Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies0Yeovil Town Ladies0

Sunderland Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

  • 1Laws
  • 14Sharp
  • 4Stewart
  • 6Williams
  • 16Pitman
  • 20Bruinenberg
  • 37Staniforth
  • 18Lambert
  • 11Wyne
  • 7Ramshaw
  • 28Galloway

Substitutes

  • 17Joice
  • 25Barker
  • 26Stewart
  • 31Preuss
  • 32Young
  • 35Guy
  • 38Mullen

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Evans
  • 5Cousins
  • 6Green
  • 3Burridge
  • 19Gauvain
  • 18Pusey
  • 24Buxton
  • 27Evans
  • 28Aldridge
  • 9Heatherson

Substitutes

  • 13Howard
  • 15Lambe
  • 20Piggott
Referee:
Andrew Miller

Live Text

Attempt saved. Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies18125141122941
2Man City Women18113448173136
3Arsenal Women18105332171535
4Reading Women1895439172232
5Liverpool Ladies1810172924531
6B'ham City Ladies1893629171230
7Bristol City Women1852111241-2917
8Everton Ladies1843111927-815
9Sunderland Ladies1842121339-2614
10Yeovil Town Ladies180315152-513
View full Women's Super League 1 table

