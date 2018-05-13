Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward named Premier League Player of the Season

Mohamed Salah has scored 31 goals in the Premier League, 11 in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup this season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's Player of the Season award.

The 25-year-old Egypt international has scored 31 goals in 37 league matches in his first season since signing from Roma for £34m.

He will beat Alan Shearer's record of 31 goals in a 38-game season if he scores against Brighton on Sunday.

Salah also won the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year awards.

Salah, who had an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea from 2014 to 2016, has scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions for Liverpool.

"They say I didn't have success here the first time," he said.

"So it was always in my mind to have success here in the Premier League. I am very happy. I am very proud to win it."