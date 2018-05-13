EA Sports Cup: Candystripes draw Sligo in semi-final

Derry and Sligo have met twice in the league this season

Derry City face an away trip to Sligo Rovers in the semi-final of the EA Sports Cup on 6 August.

The Candystripes are currently 12 points ahead of their north west rivals in the league.

Portsmouth target Ronan Curtis netted a hat-trick as Kenny Shiels' men beat Shelbourne 7-3 in the quarter-final on Monday.

The other tie will see holders Dundalk travel to County Cork to take on First Division side Cobh Ramblers.

Derry have travelled to Sligo twice already this season in the league, losing the first encounter but exacting revenge with a 2-0 win at the Showgrounds last month.

It has been seven years since the Candystripes last lifted the League of Ireland Cup in 2011 when they defeated Cork City in the final.