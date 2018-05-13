Rangers showed new boss Steven Gerrard character in 5-5 draw - Nicholl

Jimmy Nicholl managed Rangers for the last time in a match that featured Jordan Rossiter's first club goal

Jimmy Nicholl says new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard "will have seen something in some of the players" in the 5-5 draw with Hibernian.

The Ibrox side, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership, trailed 3-0 then led 5-3 before being pegged back at Easter Road.

Gerrard, 37, takes over at Rangers next month, with Nicholl having overseen the club's last three games this season.

"They have shown a bit of character," said the Northern Irishman, 61.

"A bit of ability as well over the season and it depends on who is going to stay and who is not going to stay."

The 10-goal thriller in Edinburgh followed Rangers' 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on Tuesday and a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock last weekend. The Ibrox men join league runners-up Aberdeen in next season's Europa League qualifying rounds.

Former Aberdeen and Hibs assistant Nicholl was taken to Ibrox in January by then manager Graeme Murty, who was sacked earlier this month.

"All in all, all I can say is that it has been an eventful three games," Nicholl told the media.

"The new manager will have seen something in some of the players today."

Rangers could not protect their lead at Easter Road after coming back from three down

James Tavernier, Jordan Rossiter, Bruno Alves, Jason Holt and Josh Windass all scored for Rangers after Florian Kamberi's penalty, Scott Allan's strike and Jamie Maclaren's header had put Hibs in command.

Maclaren scored two more goals to complete a hat-trick and ensure Rangers finished three points behind Aberdeen, who beat champions Celtic 1-0 in Glasgow.

And Nicholl told RangersTV: "I would never have thought after 15 minutes we would be 3-0 down. We just weren't defending properly.

"I keep saying in football, never underestimate the importance of a goal. Had it gone to 4-0 it probably would have been curtains for us, but we got a goal and it gave us a bit of belief.

"To go 5-3 up away from home, you think 'that's it, all we have to do is shore it up'.

"I can criticise them for conceding goals but I can't criticise them for the way they came back into the game."