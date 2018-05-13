SWPL: Glasgow City and Hibs ends all square
- From the section Women's Football
Glasgow City, Hibernian and Celtic are separated only by goal difference at the top of the SWPL after City and Hibs drew 1-1 at Petershill Park.
Lizzie Arnot and Hayley Lauder scored as Hibs and City finished all square for the second time this season.
Celtic defeated Hamilton 4-0 to move level on points, though they have played two games more.
Rangers dropped to fifth after a 2-0 loss to Stirling University, with Forfar beating Spartans 3-1.