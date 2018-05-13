John Motson: Legendary BBC commentator set for Bafta honour after final match

Addressing fans from the Selhurst Park pitch, Motson said he had received "a great reception everywhere" in his final season

Legendary commentator John Motson is set to be honoured at the British Academy Television Awards, having worked behind a Match of the Day microphone for the final time.

Popularly known as 'Motty', the 72-year-old is retiring after 50 years with the BBC. On Sunday he was at Crystal Palace's 2-0 home victory over relegated West Brom.

After his final match, he was presented with a commemorative trophy by Palace manager Roy Hodgson, and he thanked fans for their "fantastic reception".

Motson added: "I've had people running up to me for autographs. I've always had a nice reception at Selhurst Park but today has been terrific.

"I've had a great reception everywhere this season but I've not been received with quite the enthusiasm I've had today."

Motson will receive a special award at the Baftas on Sunday evening, in recognition of his "outstanding contribution to sports broadcasting".

On 19 May, an evening of programmes on BBC Two will celebrate his remarkable career.

A special episode of Mastermind hosted by Motson will be broadcast at 20:30 BST, followed by a one-off documentary, Motty: The Man Behind The Sheepskin, and then a programme celebrating his best commentary moments.

On the BBC Sport website there will be a range of Motson content, including a column in his own words on his career highlights and anecdotes from his time covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

There will also be a quiz, classic clips and a full video and live text re-run of the 2006 FA Cup final, won by Liverpool on penalties against West Ham and which featured his commentary.