Legendary football commentator John Motson is to be celebrated with a special night of BBC shows on 19 May

It's the end of an era.

John Motson, the voice of football, has retired but the legend of the microphone has more than left his mark on the world of football commentary.

Many of us have grown up with football being played to the sound of 'Motty' but just how well do you know him and the many moments he has commentated on?

Challenge Motty in his quiz below...