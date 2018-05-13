BBC Sport - Tottenham 5-4 Leicester: Claude Puel says Foxes deserved victory against Spurs
Four goals should have been enough for Foxes win - Puel
- From the section Leicester
Leicester City manager Claude Puel says it's tough on his side to score four away goals at Tottenham and come away with no points after a 5-4 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City
Watch all the goals from the last day of the Premier League season on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.