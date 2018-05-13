BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-1 Arsenal: Wagner honoured to host 'living legend' Wenger
Wagner honoured to host 'living legend' Wenger
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield boss David Wagner says it was "an honour" for the club to host Arsene Wenger's final match in charge of Arsenal, which the Gunners won 1-0.
