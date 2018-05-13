BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-0 West Brom: Roy Hodgson 'delighted to finish on high'

Palace boss Hodgson 'delighted to finish on high'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is pleased to "finish on a high" after a 2-0 victory at home to West Brom, but is sad for his former club, who were relegated last week.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Watch all the goals from the last day of the Premier League season on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top Stories