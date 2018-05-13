Italian Serie A
Roma0Juventus0

Roma 0-0 Juventus

Juventus players celebrate
The Juventus players celebrate after their draw in Rome confirmed a 34th top-flight title

Juventus sealed a seventh consecutive Serie A title with a draw against 10-man Roma.

Second-placed Napoli won at Sampdoria, but a point was enough to give Juventus their 34th top-flight title.

It adds to Wednesday's Coppa Italia success, meaning coach Massimiliano Allegri has won the Italian double in each of his four seasons in charge.

Roma ended with 10 men at Stadio Olimpico following Radja Nainggolan's red card.

The race for the Scudetto had looked like going down to the wire when Napoli secured a dramatic late victory in Turin on 22 April.

But a 3-0 reverse at Fiorentina coupled with a 2-2 draw against Torino left the Neapolitans' hopes of claiming a first top-flight title since 1989-90 in tatters.

Despite leading the table for a large part of the season and accruing 88 points, a club record haul, Napoli needed the Bianconeri to lose both of their remaining fixtures to stand any chance of catching them.

But once Nainggolan had been dismissed for a second yellow card midway through the second period, those hopes were effectively extinguished.

Juventus may not be able to boast the stardust of previous campaigns but they remain a highly efficient unit.

Even without Gianluigi Buffon in goal, they rarely looked like conceding and held out with relative ease to move on to 92 points, four clear of Napoli with one game remaining.

Line-ups

Roma

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 24Florenzi
  • 20Fazio
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Kolarov
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forGonalonsat 73'minutes
  • 16De RossiSubstituted forStrootmanat 82'minutes
  • 4NainggolanBooked at 68mins
  • 17ÜnderSubstituted forSchickat 81'minutes
  • 9Dzeko
  • 92El Shaarawy

Substitutes

  • 3Pellegrini
  • 6Strootman
  • 8Perotti
  • 13Capradossi
  • 14Schick
  • 18Lobont
  • 21Gonalons
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 33Silva
  • 44Manolas

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 15Barzagli
  • 12Alex SandroBooked at 43mins
  • 5PjanicBooked at 32mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 67'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 17MandzukicSubstituted forBentancurat 81'minutes
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Benatia
  • 6Khedira
  • 8Marchisio
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 22Asamoah
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 27Sturaro
  • 30Bentancur
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Roma 0, Juventus 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Roma 0, Juventus 0.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Maxime Gonalons (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Federico Fazio (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Kevin Strootman replaces Daniele De Rossi.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Mario Mandzukic.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Patrik Schick replaces Cengiz Ünder.

Attempt missed. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Maxime Gonalons replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Foul by Daniele De Rossi (Roma).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Douglas Costa following a corner.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Daniele De Rossi.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Paulo Dybala (Juventus) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Radja Nainggolan (Roma) for a bad foul.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Radja Nainggolan (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Federico Fazio (Roma).

Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrea Barzagli (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th May 2018

  • RomaRoma0JuventusJuventus0
  • BolognaBologna1ChievoChievo2
  • CrotoneCrotone2LazioLazio2
  • FiorentinaFiorentina0CagliariCagliari1
  • TorinoTorino2SPALSPAL1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0UdineseUdinese1
  • AtalantaAtalanta1AC MilanAC Milan1
  • SampdoriaSampdoria0NapoliNapoli2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus37295384236192
2Napoli37277375284788
3Roma37228760283274
4Lazio37219787464172
5Inter Milan371912663283569
6AC Milan3717101051411061
7Atalanta371612957381960
8Fiorentina371691253411257
9Sampdoria37166155557-254
10Torino371215105245751
11Sassuolo371110162958-2943
12Genoa37118183241-941
13Bologna37116204051-1139
14Chievo37910183559-2437
15Udinese37114224763-1637
16Cagliari37106213261-2936
17SPAL37714163658-2235
18Crotone3798203964-2535
19Hellas Verona3774262976-4725
20Benevento3763283383-5021
View full Italian Serie A table

