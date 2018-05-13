Lewis Stevenson and Lewis Morgan set to be named in Scotland squad

Lewis Morgan won the PFA Scotland Championship player of the year award

Lewis Stevenson and Lewis Morgan are to be named in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad for the friendlies against Peru and Mexico, BBC Scotland has learned.

Hibs full-back Stevenson, 30, has been capped at under-19 and under-21 level, but never before for the full side.

Celtic-bound winger Morgan, 21, was named PFA Scotland Championship player of the year after helping St Mirren to promotion.

Scotland travel to face Peru on 29 May, followed by Mexico on 2 June.

McLeish began his second stint as Scotland manager with a 1-0 friendly defeat by Costa Rica at Hampden in March, then a 1-0 win over Hungary in Budapest four days later.

They face a final warm-up match against Belgium in September before facing Albania and Israel in the inaugural Nations League.