European Under-17 Championship: England progress to semi-finals

Goalscorer Duncan is the cousin of former England midfielder and new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and will join Liverpool next season

England Under-17s reached the European Championship semi-finals as Bobby Duncan inspired a 2-0 win over Norway.

The Manchester City forward scored the opener in Burton on 14 minutes and set up Arsenal's Xavier Amaechi for the second four minutes after the break.

England will play the Netherlands or the Republic Ireland on Thursday.

Manager Steve Cooper is looking to win a second major title in less than a year after leading his side to World Cup success in October.

England had squeezed through to the quarter-finals despite a slender defeat by Switzerland at Rotherham's New York Stadium last Thursday.

Prior to that game, they were unbeaten in 15 tournament matches.

But England will be without Amaechi in the semi-final after a booking against Norway means he is suspended.

Italy beat Sweden 1-0 in Sunday's other quarter-final thanks to Edoardo Vergani's goal.