Bangor City: Management team to leave after WPL demotion

Kevin Nicholson has worked alongside Nigel Clough at Derby County and Paul Tisdale at Exeter City.

Bangor City manager Kevin Nicholson and his assistant Gary Taylor-Fletcher will leave the club following their demotion from the Welsh Premier League.

Bangor City, who finished second in the WPL, have been refused a licence to continue playing in Welsh football's top tier.

The Citizens will unveil a new management team on Thursday, 17 May.

Nicholson's contract expires on 22 May and Taylor-Fletcher's on 30 June, the club said in a statement.