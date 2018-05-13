Monday's back pages

Monday's Sun
Monday's Sun reports that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has thrown his future at the club into doubt
Monday's Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror features Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah who has set a new Premier League scoring record
Monday's Express
The Express also features Salah and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus who helped his side become the first Premier League side to reach 100 points in a season
Monday's Daily Star
The Daily Star also leads on Salah and Jose Mourinho who has denied rumours about Anthony Martial
Monday's Guardian
Salah and the future of Spurs lead Monday's Guardian
Monday's i paper
A happy Arsene Wenger is on the front of the i paper after he bowed out of his role at Arsenal with a win
Monday's Telegraph
And it is Salah who celebrates with his Golden Boot award on the front of the Daily Telegraph sports pages

Top Stories