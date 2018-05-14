Manchester City have chance to dominate Premier League, says Alan Shearer

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City not a great team yet - Shearer

Manchester City have "a hell of an opportunity" to go on and dominate the Premier League after winning the title this season, says Alan Shearer.

Pep Guardiola's side amassed a record 100 points and 106 goals on the way to winning by 19 points from nearest challengers Manchester United.

City also recorded the most wins in an English top-flight season with 32.

"I wouldn't be backing any other team at this moment to win the Premier League," said BBC Sport pundit Shearer.

"Manchester City have put out a brilliant statement this year."

City also won the Premier League in 2011-12 and 2013-14, and Shearer believes that to "be a great team" City must win again next season.

"They have produced some football that we have never witnessed in the Premier League before," he said. "But to be a great team you've to go on and win successive titles.

"Of course, Manchester City haven't done that in the past. They've got a hell of an opportunity to go and do that.

"They've said to the rest of the Premier League 'catch us if you can - good luck'."

In Guardiola, they have a manager who has won consecutive league titles at former clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 47-year-old led Barcelona to the Spanish title in his first year as manager in 2008-09 and followed that up with two more in successive seasons.

He then became Bayern Munich boss after a year's sabbatical and won three consecutive Bundesliga titles with them before his switch to City in 2016.

His first season as City manager ended with the team 15 points adrift of champions Chelsea. Victory this time round came with five matches to spare.