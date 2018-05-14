Ballymena United confirm signing of Johnny Addis from Glentoran

Johnny Addis joins Ballymena United from Glentoran

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has confirmed that the club have signed defender Johnny Addis from Glentoran.

Addis becomes United's second confirmed acquisition for next season following the news that Shane McGinty had been snapped up from Ballinamallard.

"We came to an agreement with Johnny some time ago and are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to join us," said Jeffrey.

"He's strong in the air, a good tackler, passer and organiser."

"We took time to talk to Jonathan and after careful consideration he can see that he fits right into our plans at Ballymena United."

Meanwhile striker Robbie McDaid has agreed a two-year deal to remain with Glentoran.

The 21-year-old former Leeds United and York City player is understood to have been on the radar of several other Irish League clubs but has opted to pledge his future to the Glens.

Last week it was announced that Kevin Braniff and Johnny Flynn would be leaving Ballymena to join Championship side Portadown.