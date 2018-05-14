Scott Arfield: Rangers sign Canadian midfielder from Burnley on four-year deal

Scott Arfield spent five years with Burnley, playing more than 170 games for the club

Rangers have made Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield their first signing under new manager Steven Gerrard.

The Canada international, 29, has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox after coming to the end of his contract at Turf Moor.

Arfield played 20 games for Burnley this season, but has not featured since early February.

Scotland-born Arfield started his career at Falkirk before moving on to Huddersfield and then Burnley.

"I went down there almost as a wee boy and I feel I have come back as a leader," Arfield said.

"You have to be this type of character to play at a club this big.

"When a club of this magnitude comes in for you it is a no-brainer. As soon as the interest came in it was something I wanted to go for."

'Gerrard can help me take my game to next level'

Arfield spent five seasons with the Lancashire club, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League and then established in the top flight.

But he admits he is "excited" by the prospect of working with Gerrard at Ibrox.

"If you don't get excited by it, you shouldn't walk through the front door," he said. "It has given a boost to the whole game in this country.

"Gerrard is one of the top three players of my generation. I'll listen to everything he and his staff have to say and hopefully take my game to the next level."

Gerrard, who officially takes over on 1 June, said he was pleased to be able to start his rebuilding process so quickly after the end of the season.

"Scott is a talented and competitive midfielder who has competed at a high level in the English Premier League and internationally for Canada," he added.

"Scott is the first one in and I look forward to working with him and the others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad."

Rangers finished third in this season's Scottish Premiership after ending their campaign with a 5-5 draw at Hibernian on Sunday.