Lee Bowyer: Charlton caretaker boss will only stay at club as manager

Lee Bowyer won six of his 12 games in caretaker charge of Chartlon

Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Lee Bowyer has said he will only stay on at the club as full-time manager.

The Addicks lost to Shrewsbury in the League One play-offs on Sunday after the 41-year-old guided them to a sixth-placed finish.

The former Leeds, West Ham and Birmingham midfielder won six of his 12 games in charge following Karl Robinson's departure to Oxford United.

"The only way I will stay here will be as manager, that's 100%," he said.

"I love the club and I'd like to stay but I'm not in control of that decision.

"I'll just come back pre-season and see what's happening. You guys (the media) will probably know what's happening before me."

Charlton were ninth in the table when Bowyer took over from Robinson at The Valley, but two runs of three successive wins saw them secure a play-off place.

Bowyer believes he could have Charlton challenging for promotion again next season if given the chance and resources.

"There's potential in the team but we would need to make signings," he said, following their defeat by Shrewsbury.

"We were bringing kids off the bench today and they were bringing on men.

"We're going to lose a few in the summer because the loan players will all go back. There's going to be changes but the squad we have got is a very good one."