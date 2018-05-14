Ben Godfrey: Shrewsbury spurred on for Wembley return by EFL Trophy defeat

Shrewsbury had only been to Wembley on three occasions before this season, but Carlton Morris's goal against Charlton clinched a second trip in two months

Shrewsbury Town's Checkatrade Trophy final loss has given them an ideal incentive to achieve victory when they return to Wembley for the League One play-off final, says Ben Godfrey.

They won both semi-final games against Charlton Athletic 1-0 and now face Rotherham or Scunthorpe on 27 May.

The EFL Trophy loss to League Two side Lincoln City last month was their fourth defeat in four Wembley trips.

"It's time we went there and won," said on-loan Norwich midfielder Godfrey. 20.

"Maybe losing to Lincoln was part of the plan - that's my excuse," he added.

"To go there and lose - nobody wants to feel that feeling again. To see another team lift the trophy in front of you while you watch on is not nice."

Shrewsbury were favourites for relegation at the start of the season, but are now one victory away from being in the second tier of English football for the first time in 29 years.

Man-of-the-match Godfrey said the joyous scenes at the end of Sunday's second-leg win, with fans on the pitch and the players joining in the celebrations, were "a special feeling".

He added: "It shows what it means to the players, fans and staff. It's a massive achievement but we are not done yet.

Shrewsbury were formed in 1886 but their first Wembley trip was not until 1996

"It was a special moment. Senior players tell me to enjoy these moments as much as I can because they don't come that often.

"But it's gone now and it's important we rest up and get ready for two weeks' time with whoever we face in the final.

"There is still a full 90 minutes - possibly more - to go to achieve our dreams."

Can Town end their Wembley hoodoo?

Shrewsbury have played four and lost four at Wembley...

14 April, 1996: Rotherham United 2-1 Shrewsbury (EFL Trophy final)

26 May, 2007: Bristol Rovers 3-1 Shrewsbury (League Two play-off final)

23 May, 2009: Gillingham 1-0 Shrewsbury (League Two play-off final)

8 April, 2018: Lincoln City 1-0 Shrewsbury (EFL Trophy final)