Joe Allen: Paul Lambert wants midfielder to stay at Stoke City

Joe Allen left Swansea City to join Liverpool in the summer of 2012

Manager Paul Lambert says relegated Stoke City must do everything to keep Wales midfielder Joe Allen.

Stoke's 10-year stay in the Premier League ended with a 2-1 win at Swansea City, who will join them in the Championship next season.

Allen, 28, has over three years left on his contract with Stoke but has been linked with a move away this summer.

"With all good players there will be interest but I hope he stays," Lambert said.

Allen, who joined Stoke from Liverpool for £13m in July 2016, came off injured in the opening minutes of Sunday's game against his former club Swansea with a toe injury, making him a doubt for Wales' friendly with Mexico on 28 May.

The 42-times capped Welsh international has scored eight goals in 72 appearances during his two seasons with Stoke.

"Joe Allen is an incredible professional footballer and is the type of player you want to keep at the football club," added Lambert, who replaced Mark Hughes as boss in January.

"Because you build it around people like him to bring you straight back up.

"What you get with Joe Allen is an absolutely terrific professional."

Former Scotland international Lambert said he will only know whether he has a future at the club after speaking with the club's owners.